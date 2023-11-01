Australian teen's CPR knowledge saves fellow student's life during United States scholarship

The 18-year-old, from Scarborough in the Illawarra region of New South Wales, said he had "tunnel vision" as he ran to the basketball court to find fellow student DeJohn (DJ) Blunt unconscious on the floor and foaming at the mouth.

"I brought him back after about one and a half rounds of chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth. That was a massive relief," he said.After rolling the 18-year-old into the recovery position, Mr Downie realised his teammate was "turning cold again" and recommenced compressions as he instructed others nearby to prepare a nearby defibrillator.

But when he needed to start CPR for a third time, Mr Downie began to question whether he would be able to keep Mr Blunt alive"I was telling , 'I'm going to get you through this, you're going to see your family again, you're going to see your mum again'."School CPR training 'kicked in'

He said years of CPR and first aid training offered to him in Australia played a key role in his response to Mr Blunt's medical episode. Both young men said they were surprised "only a handful" of their teammates had CPR and first-aid training.

Mr Blunt, who had had suffered a heart attack linked to an undiagnosed heart condition, was visited by his lifesavers in hospital one week later. Mr Downie said he spoke with Winston-Salem Christian School principal Bryan Wolf as he drove him to the hospital visit."He agreed straight away, so I think we are going to be doing that in the next month or so.

