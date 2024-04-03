Australian Soccer Talent Nestory Irankunda Left Out of Olyroos' Squad

The hottest young talent in Australian soccer, Nestory Irankunda, was not included in the Olyroos' squad for the Paris 2024 qualifiers. Despite his impressive skills and ability to turn a match around, coach Tony Vidmar decided to leave him out of the 23-man squad for the under-23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irankunda snubbed as Olyroos squad named for Paris 2024 qualifiersHe’s coming off a record-breaking hat-trick and is bound for Bayern Munich - but the hottest talent in Australia won’t be part of this month’s Olympic qualifiers.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Irankunda snubbed as Olyroos squad named for Paris 2024 qualifiersHe’s coming off a record-breaking hat-trick and is bound for Bayern Munich - but the hottest talent in Australia won’t be part of this month’s Olympic qualifiers.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Nestory Irankunda scores A-League Men hat-trick against Western United, becoming league's youngest to do itNestory Irankunda shakes off an up-and-down season since his signing with Bayern Munich was announced to lead Adelaide to a 4-1 win over Western United.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Potential and pressure for Australian F1 drivers in MelbourneOscar Piastri will join Daniel Ricciardo on the Melbourne grid this year, marking the first time since 2013 that two Australians have raced in the same grand prix.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »