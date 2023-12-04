Australian Shares Set to Fall as Wall Street Slides

Australian shares are poised to fall at the open, tracking losses on Wall Street where the Magnificent Seven slid, reflecting a mix of profit taking in the wake of the latest rally and a reversal in bond yields. After having collapsed on Friday amid a surge in bets that the Federal Reserve was poised to pivot to rate cuts in the first half of next year, traders pulled back. Gold surged to a record in early US trading and then reversed. It was 2.4 per cent lower near 1.30pm in New York.
In a series of posts on X, Jim Bianco said: “We have so financialised gold via futures, options, ETFs and other such derivatives, that it has been turned into another fiat currency. “So, gold goes up when the dollar goes down, instead of inflation, war(s), crisis, or even pandemics. That said, note that even though gold is going up, money is not flowing into gold ETFs. At least not yet.” Bitcoin traded above $US42,000, and then eased. However, it was still up more than 5 per cent near 5.45am AED
