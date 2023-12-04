Australian Shares Set to Fall as Wall Street Slides

Australian shares are poised to fall at the open, tracking losses on Wall Street where the Magnificent Seven slid, reflecting a mix of profit taking in the wake of the latest rally and a reversal in bond yields. After having collapsed on Friday amid a surge in bets that the Federal Reserve was poised to pivot to rate cuts in the first half of next year, traders pulled back. Gold surged to a record in early US trading and then reversed. It was 2.4 per cent lower near 1.30pm in New York.

In a series of posts on X, Jim Bianco said: “We have so financialised gold via futures, options, ETFs and other such derivatives, that it has been turned into another fiat currency. “So, gold goes up when the dollar goes down, instead of inflation, war(s), crisis, or even pandemics. That said, note that even though gold is going up, money is not flowing into gold ETFs. At least not yet.” Bitcoin traded above $US42,000, and then eased. However, it was still up more than 5 per cent near 5.45am AED





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live updates: Wall Street up, Australian market continues to digest rate hikeThe Australian market continues to react to yesterday's rate hike by the Reserve Bank.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian Shares Poised to Open Lower After Wall Street GainsAustralian shares are set to open lower after Wall Street extended gains and traders gained confidence in the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve a soft landing. The Australian dollar also rose slightly.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Lonely Bear in Financial MarketsOPINION: Sharemarkets are rallying hard on the hope rate hikes are over, but JP Morgan strategy guru Marko Kolanovic says equities are caught in a Catch 22 situation.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX set to slip on RBA day; Wall Street flatUS stocks are drifting as Wall Street’s wild recent moves calm a bit.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

ASX set to slip on RBA day; Wall Street flatUS stocks are drifting as Wall Street’s wild recent moves calm a bit.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

ASX set to slip on RBA day; Wall Street flatUS stocks are drifting as Wall Street’s wild recent moves calm a bit.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »