Australian Shares Poised to Fall as US Equities Weaken

Australian shares are poised to fall, taking direction from New York where US equities weakened for a second session to start the quarter and bond yields extended their advance too. ASX futures were down 30 points or 0.4 per cent near 7am AEDT, At the close, the Dow Jones was 397 points or 1 per cent lower, paring earlier losses, paced by a 6.

4 per cent drop in UnitedHealth, the largest US health insurer, after the Biden administration opted to hold the increase in payments to private Medicare plans at the same rate in 2025 as for 2024. The S&P 500 briefly fell below 5200 points, then pared its losses too. It closed 0.7 per cent lower to 5205.81, The yield on the 10-year US note was 5 basis points higher to 4.36 per cent at 4.10pm in New York. Tesla shed 4.9 per cent after reporting a shock drop in deliveries even after analysts had slashed their expectations several times. Tesla has now produced more vehicles than it sold in seven of the past eight quarters, Bloomberg reporte

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla shares poised for ‘sharp bounce’: Fundstrat Global Mark NewtonFundstrat Global’s Mark Newton said he sees the potential for a rebound in the EV maker’s shares after a rough start to the year.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Potential and pressure for Australian F1 drivers in MelbourneOscar Piastri will join Daniel Ricciardo on the Melbourne grid this year, marking the first time since 2013 that two Australians have raced in the same grand prix.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Shares Set for Quiet Start as Wall Street Takes a BreatherAustralian shares are expected to have a quiet start to the week as Wall Street traders pause after a significant increase in values. ANZ bank allegedly charged interest to customers retrospectively on credit card purchases. Futures trading indicates a modest start, but local investors are optimistic. ASX 200 and All Ordinaries are up around two-thirds of a per cent.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Pink shares major Australian milestone: ‘You get me’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »