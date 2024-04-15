Australian Sharemarket in the Red as Wall Street Slides

The Australian sharemarket remained in the red at lunchtime on Monday, reflecting a significant slide in Wall Street benchmark indices on Friday after a mixed start to the crucial US earnings reporting season.

Most of the sectors that make up the benchmark are in the red, except materials and energy. The tech sector was down 1.5 per cent, dragged by declines in shares of NextDC Wall Street closed its worst week since October on Friday.Among the major losers are shares of Gold Road Resources, down 7.3 per cent. Star Entertainment as dipped 5.5 per cent as hearings for its second inquiry get under way.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.6 per cent after setting a record a day earlier. Without significantly lower rates, companies will need to produce bigger profits to justify their stock prices, which some critics say are already looking expensive by some measures.

