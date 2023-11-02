Australian science minister Ed Husic and UK counterpart Michelle Donelan sign quantum computing accord

, Mr Husic and UK Secretary of State for science, innovation and technology Michelle Donelan released the statement they said would support joint activities under the Australia-UK Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership and the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement.
Ed Husic and UK science minister Michelle Donelan have signed a joint agreement to work together on quantum technologies.a leading presence in the global race to build quantum computers as a critical technology priority, likely to receive significant investment from the government’s $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund.
Among initiatives in the joint statement are that the two countries will collaborate to translate quantum technology research into meaningful practical applications that would be of mutual benefit; build a trusted global quantum marketplace and a secure supply chain with a private sector and industry consortia; protect sensitive technologies with national security implications through shared arrangements; and develop collaborative quantum technology standards to foster interoperability,...
There will now be regular meetings of senior Australian and UK government officials, to be known as the Quantum Policy Dialogue.“Australia is a global leader in quantum technologies. Signing the Joint Statement reaffirms our global leadership and builds an important link to the UK to boost our collaboration and lift investment,” Mr Husic said.
“The UK is Australia’s second-biggest quantum collaborator after the United States, and we have a long history of collaborating on technology.”
