Australian science minister Ed Husic and UK counterpart Michelle Donelan sign quantum computing accord

, Mr Husic and UK Secretary of State for science, innovation and technology Michelle Donelan released the statement they said would support joint activities under the Australia-UK Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership and the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Ed Husic and UK science minister Michelle Donelan have signed a joint agreement to work together on quantum technologies.a leading presence in the global race to build quantum computers as a critical technology priority, likely to receive significant investment from the government’s $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund.

Among initiatives in the joint statement are that the two countries will collaborate to translate quantum technology research into meaningful practical applications that would be of mutual benefit; build a trusted global quantum marketplace and a secure supply chain with a private sector and industry consortia; protect sensitive technologies with national security implications through shared arrangements; and develop collaborative quantum technology standards to foster interoperability,...

There will now be regular meetings of senior Australian and UK government officials, to be known as the Quantum Policy Dialogue.“Australia is a global leader in quantum technologies. Signing the Joint Statement reaffirms our global leadership and builds an important link to the UK to boost our collaboration and lift investment,” Mr Husic said.

“The UK is Australia’s second-biggest quantum collaborator after the United States, and we have a long history of collaborating on technology.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Canberra veteran Michelle Grattan on what’s wrong with Australian politicsWeary voters are increasingly switching off the news, while clickbait media and social media drive polarisation.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Cost of living climbing faster than inflation for Australian workersThe jump comes as households around the country fall off the fixed-rate mortgage cliff and battle surging petrol prices.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Children so addicted to nicotine they sleep with vapes under pillow, Australian hearing toldMedical professionals warn tobacco addiction is rising after years of decline and call for reforms on political donations and corporate sponsorships

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Live updates: Australian shares rally, but building approvals plunge amid higher interest ratesThe Australian share market is trading higher, but fresh data shows building approvals dropping again and mortgage stress on the rise. Follow the day's events and insights as they happen with our business reporters on the ABC News live markets blog.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Surging Rents Drive Speculative Development in Australian Industrial Property MarketThe confidence of industrial property developers in Australia has increased due to surging rents, leading to almost half of their projects being built without a tenant locked in first. Analysis shows that 45% of the warehouse supply due to be completed this year has been speculatively developed, up from an average of 27% over the previous 10 years. This trend is driven by buoyant leasing conditions and a low national vacancy rate.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Justice for Australian victims of child sexual abuse is being blocked by a legal tacticPermanent stays are supposed to be used only in ‘exceptional’ circumstances but are being used regularly by institutions to defend historical abuse claims

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕