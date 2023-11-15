Australian scam victims call for reimbursement like UK

A group of Australian scam victims are urging the government to follow the UK's model of reimbursing scam victims. Currently, Australian banks are not required to reimburse victims, unlike their British counterparts. The victims argue that the onus should not be on individuals to protect themselves from scams, especially as scams become more sophisticated.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSSYD: Leading melanoma experts awarded 2024 NSW Australians of the YearWorld leading melanoma pathologist Professor Richard Scolyer AO has been announced as the NSW 2024 Australian of the Year alongside Professor Georgina Long AO for their pioneering melanoma treatment.

Source: 9NewsSyd | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Australians to Spend More on Christmas Presents Despite Economic PressuresA survey conducted by Monash Business School's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies found that Australian s are planning to spend more on Christmas presents this year despite high inflation and other economic pressures. Shoppers intend to spend 16% more on clothing, footwear, and accessories compared to last year. Spending on electronics is expected to increase by 40%, while purchases on household goods are set to jump by 16%.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Majority of Australians Want to Provide 'Active Support' to PalestineMore Australian s polled want to provide ‘active support’ to Palestine than Israel, though 61% majority want Australia to stay out of the Israeli-Gaza conflict entirely.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Surge in Mortgage Offset Accounts as Australians Struggle with Higher Home Loan RatesMany bank customers in Australia are using their surplus savings accumulated during the pandemic to offset the impact of higher home loan rates. The amount of money held in mortgage offset accounts has seen a multi-billion dollar jump, providing relief for borrowers with low-cost fixed-rate home loans that do not offer mortgage offsets.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australian drill rap group ONEFOUR accustomed to police raidsRapper Jerome Misa, known as J Emz, reveals that police raids have become normal for the Australian drill rap group ONEFOUR. Despite the intrusions, ONEFOUR has gained a significant following with millions of views on their music videos.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian Government Allows Carbon Dioxide Dumping in International WatersThe Australian government has changed its sea-dumping laws to allow the environment minister to issue permits for carbon dioxide to be pumped into international waters. This move has been criticized by the Greens and David Pocock, who accuse the government of favoring fossil fuel companies and enabling polluting projects. The bill passed with support from Coalition senators after a heated debate.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »