Australian Runner Peter Bol Aims for Gold at Paris 2024 Olympics

He’s been wrongly accused, temporarily banned, and sidelined by a pesky hamstring injury. But Peter Bol is not only “thrilled” to be back on the Australian team for Paris 2024; he also sent a warning that he is there to win gold.

“I think I’m in my best shape. I can take anyone and I can’t wait to give them my best later on this year. I’m pretty sure I will be in 1:43 shape this season, for sure.” “This race prepares you for the Olympic Games and the other races I’ve been running in previous years were almost too easy, and now you have the likes of Luke Boyes who can win at 1:44 mins leading, Peyton Craig at the back. That’s what we want in Australia. We have it in the 1500, now we have it in the 800.”

“You just need to put it up to the height that you desire to jump, don’t step stone it. So after 2.01 I went, well, I really believe 2.06 is in there,” Olyslagers said.Getty Images

