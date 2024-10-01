Australian Resident Stranded in Lebanon as Flights Cancelled

Adelaide resident Brian Raslan has urged the Australian government to put more pressure on commercial airlines and allow flights out of Beirut airport, saying he's been trying to heed advice to return home from Lebanon but is facing "unjustified" flight cancellations .

"We continue to urge Australians in Lebanon to take the first opportunity they can to depart. Please do not wait for a preferred route," Wong said. She acknowledged the decision to leave would be difficult, and there would also be difficulties in finding flights. Wong said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was "working with airlines to assist Australians secure tickets on commercial flights".

Lebanon Flight Cancellations Australians Abroad Beirut Airport Israel-Lebanon Conflict

