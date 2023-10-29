Australian rental vacancy rate falls to record low, data shows

Tenants are continuing to struggle with rising rents and limited supply, with new data showing the total number of rental listings has fallen to a record low.
The national vacancy rate was also sitting at a record low of 1.1%, down from 1.3% a year earlier, the PropTrack report found. The number of inquiries for each listing rose from 24.5 a year ago to 24.8.Limited supply and strong demand has seen rental prices increase. The national median weekly advertised rent on realestate.com.au at the end of the September 2023 quarter was $550 a week, up 3.8% over the quarter and 14.6% over the year.
PropTrack director of economic research and the author of the report, Cameron Kusher, said the market remains "challenged" with renters facing significant competition for limited rental stock."For first home buyers, higher rents make it harder to save for a deposit, while borrowing capacities have reduced and prices continue to rise, making it difficult to enter into home ownership.
Outside the capital cities, the expectation was that rental price growth would continue to slow, he said. The spokesperson for Everybody’s Home, Maiy Azize, said the tight rental availability is squeezing renters and underscores the urgent need for more affordable homes.“Australia has built over a million new homes over the last decade – but these numbers show that the homes aren’t getting to the people who need them,” she said.