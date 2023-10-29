Australian rental vacancy rate falls to record low, data shows

Tenants are continuing to struggle with rising rents and limited supply, with new data showing the total number of rental listings has fallen to a record low.

The national vacancy rate was also sitting at a record low of 1.1%, down from 1.3% a year earlier, the PropTrack report found. The number of inquiries for each listing rose from 24.5 a year ago to 24.8.Limited supply and strong demand has seen rental prices increase. The national median weekly advertised rent on realestate.com.au at the end of the September 2023 quarter was $550 a week, up 3.8% over the quarter and 14.6% over the year.

PropTrack director of economic research and the author of the report, Cameron Kusher, said the market remains “challenged” with renters facing significant competition for limited rental stock.“For first home buyers, higher rents make it harder to save for a deposit, while borrowing capacities have reduced and prices continue to rise, making it difficult to enter into home ownership. headtopics.com

Outside the capital cities, the expectation was that rental price growth would continue to slow, he said. The spokesperson for Everybody’s Home, Maiy Azize, said the tight rental availability is squeezing renters and underscores the urgent need for more affordable homes.“Australia has built over a million new homes over the last decade – but these numbers show that the homes aren’t getting to the people who need them,” she said.

‘A tiny, geometric shoebox’: housing crisis prompts debate on minimum apartment sizes in Australian citiesHousing groups and urban planners have raised concerns about sacrificing living standards and creating new urban slums Read more ⮕

Australian politician’s speech at tobacco conference in September allegedly in breach of WHO treatyExclusive: Discussion on panel came as federal government was developing reforms to address high rates of youth nicotine addiction Read more ⮕

Rolled up: is synthetic turf on Australian sports fields worth the environmental risk?It’s durable, resilient and lower-maintenance than natural grass – but there’s still many downsides and unknowns to artificial turf Read more ⮕

Michelle Lim Davidson was told she’d never work on Australian TV. About that ...The Newcastle-raised actor’s most recent role is an award-nominated turn as Noelene in the ABC’s The Newsreader. Read more ⮕

Michelle Lim Davidson was told she’d never work on Australian TV. About that ...The Newcastle-raised actor’s most recent role is an award-nominated turn as Noelene in the ABC’s The Newsreader. Read more ⮕

UK soil ecologist Frank Ashwood photographs tiny creatures on Australian farmsSoil ecologist Frank Ashwood starting taking macro photographs of the life in UK soil as a COVID project. He has since come to Australia to see what is here. Read more ⮕