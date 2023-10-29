Australian rap pioneers OneFour v the police: ‘They haven’t had to answer for anything’

neFour might be the most beleaguered act in Australia right now. Since their debut six years ago, the western Sydney drill pioneers have accrued millions of streams, scored three Aria nominations, and received support from the likes of hip-hop superstars Skepta, Dave, A$AP Ferg and The Kid Laroi – yet they’ve been prevented from playing live, again and again, by police.

Over 85 minutes, the film paints a fairytale picture turned nightmarish: a group that rose to fame from the streets of Mount Druitt, historically one of Sydney’s poorest postcodes, before becoming the targets of Strike Force Raptor – a NSW police squad who, by their own description, “target groups and individuals who engage in serious and organised crime”.

OneFour attend the SXSW Sydney premiere of their documentary: ‘There was such a nice big community presence at the screening.’Simandjuntak sighs. “You kind of become numb to it after a while,” he says, calling the policing “a waste of money”. headtopics.com

Throughout the documentary, however, the NSW police seem to go back and forth about whether their actions are targeted or a part of “standard” practices. At one point, a police superintendent, Jason Weinstein, states directly to camera, “We will make sure that we are lawfully harassing that group.” In 2019, a national tour was cancelled by venues; a sergeant later told thethat OneFour’s music was “inciting violence”.

Through it all, there are moments of levity in the documentary. Like when OneFour start a TikTok craze via their joyfully simple dance, the Mounty bop – so named for their home town. And when group member Spenny captivates an entire audience by himself in New Zealand after fellow rapper J Emz gets deported for his criminal record. headtopics.com

