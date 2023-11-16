Australian Public Sector Employment Numbers Revised Upward

The public sector employs more people than any other in the economy. Despite this dominance, it has been difficult to determine just how many workers are funded by the taxpayer. Governments have a good grip on their own civil payroll – everything from MPs to departmental officials and the governor of the Reserve Bank.

But they have less of a handle on the number of soldiers, nurses, teachers, university academics, community workers, contractors and labour-hire personnel who make up the broader Australian public sector. Using data from the Tax Office’s single touch payroll system, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has radically revised up the number of public sector employees and their earnings. A new approach to measuring the public sector suggests the Commonwealth now funds over 350,000 personnel, around 96,000 more than in June 2022, under the old way of measuring employees.The previous measure was based on a traditional sampling exercise, asking organisations to report their public workers in June of each yea

