Australian Prime Minister Vows to Help Middle-Income Earners Amid Tax Cut Controversy

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has vowed to help middle-income earners doing it "tough", fuelling suspicions he will amend the controversial stage three tax cuts. "I support tax cuts and everyone will be getting a tax cut," he told Sydney radio station KIIS FM on Tuesday.

"What we're doing is looking at how we can help low and middle-income earners, middle Australia particularly is doing it really tough, people have a mortgage, so we're looking at ways in which we can provide assistance to them." The comments come ahead of Wednesday's emergency caucus meeting to discuss cost of living relief measures , two weeks before parliament typically resumes in February. Under the stage three cuts, a single tax bracket of 30 per cent would apply to people earning between $45,000 and $200,000 annually. Experts have suggested the stage three tax cuts could be reformed to offer relief to households under financial strain , but the Opposition says that would mean breaking an election promise. The cuts are due to come into effect on 1 Jul





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Prime Minister Announces Investigation into Missing Cabinet Records on Iraq WarPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared Australians have 'a right to know' how and why the Howard government decided to participate in the Iraq war, as he announced an independent review into missing cabinet papers tied to the deployment.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Intervene in ICJ Proceedings Initiated by South AfricaPrime minister Anthony Albanese has signalled he will not intervene in the ICJ proceedings initiated by South Africa, which is in contrast with how his government handled a similar dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Prime minister suggests court cases like South Africa’s won’t bring peace between Israel and Palestine, as Penny Wong sets off for a trip to the Middle East and Palestine, declaring that the Australian government won’t participate in International court of justice (ICJ) proceedings initiated by South Africa. On the accusations of genocide levelled against Israel stemming from its bombardment of Gaza, but the prime minister went further on Monday by making clear his government would not intervene in the case either.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Retire from PoliticsScott Morrison has announced his retirement from politics in order to pursue new challenges in the corporate sector and spend more time with his family.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Secures Cabinet Decision for Tax ReformPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has cleared the way for a furious political fight over tax reform by securing a cabinet decision to offer bigger tax cuts to workers who earn up to about $150,000 a year by amending the stage 3 tax package.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Prime Minister defends progress on Western Sydney Airport developmentPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the progress made on developing Western Sydney Airport, claiming he has "every confidence" the New South Wales government will successfully deliver the project. Despite concerns about the surrounding development, the Prime Minister insists that Western Sydney Airport's "aerotropolis" has a "critical role" to play in the city's future.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Prime Minister Calls for Higher Density Housing in SydneyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for higher density housing along Sydney’s maligned Parramatta Road and more development around transport corridors in an intervention into the city’s housing crisis debate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »