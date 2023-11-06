Australian Prime Minister to Meet Chinese President in Beijing

Monday’s meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping will be the zenith of an elaborate dance of rapprochement between their countries. In the photograph, the newly elected Australian prime minister is captured with his ear to the circular Echo Wall in the world heritage site. In the background, the Australian prime minister is watched by Stephen Fitzgerald, Australia’s first ambassador to China.

Five decades later, Australia has a substantial diplomatic presence in the Chinese capital and, despite the troubles of recent years, China remains Australia’s largest trading partner. Australia’s current prime minister,, will visit the Beijing imperial landmark – the site where emperors prayed for a good harvest – on Monday morning as a homage to Whitlam’s journey in 1973.Albanese arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday evening, flying through turbulent weather from Shanghai. Australia’s prime minister was greeted at the Beijing Capital international airport by Australia’s current ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, and China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian. Albanese’s arrival in Shanghai on Saturday night had been relaxed. In Beijing, the assembled welcoming party at the airport projected state powe

