Australian Prime Minister Breaks Election Promise on Tax Cuts

Anthony Albanese has broken a major election promise by overhauling the stage three tax cuts to benefit all people earning under $150,000. Those on high incomes will still receive a substantial cut, with people earning $200,000 and more to receive a $4529 cut. The government will roll out an ad campaign to help sell the backflip.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Prime Minister Announces Investigation into Missing Cabinet Records on Iraq WarPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared Australians have 'a right to know' how and why the Howard government decided to participate in the Iraq war, as he announced an independent review into missing cabinet papers tied to the deployment.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Intervene in ICJ Proceedings Initiated by South AfricaPrime minister Anthony Albanese has signalled he will not intervene in the ICJ proceedings initiated by South Africa, which is in contrast with how his government handled a similar dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Prime minister suggests court cases like South Africa’s won’t bring peace between Israel and Palestine, as Penny Wong sets off for a trip to the Middle East and Palestine, declaring that the Australian government won’t participate in International court of justice (ICJ) proceedings initiated by South Africa. On the accusations of genocide levelled against Israel stemming from its bombardment of Gaza, but the prime minister went further on Monday by making clear his government would not intervene in the case either.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Retire from PoliticsScott Morrison has announced his retirement from politics in order to pursue new challenges in the corporate sector and spend more time with his family.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Secures Cabinet Decision for Tax ReformPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has cleared the way for a furious political fight over tax reform by securing a cabinet decision to offer bigger tax cuts to workers who earn up to about $150,000 a year by amending the stage 3 tax package.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Vows to Help Middle-Income Earners Amid Tax Cut ControversyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to assist middle-income earners facing financial difficulties, raising suspicions that he will modify the contentious stage three tax cuts. The comments were made ahead of an emergency caucus meeting to discuss measures to alleviate the cost of living. Experts suggest that the tax cuts could be reformed to provide relief to financially strained households, but the Opposition argues that this would break an election promise. The stage three cuts are scheduled to take effect on 1 July.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian Professor Breaks His Own COVID Rule and Contracts the VirusProfessor Brendan Crabb, director and chief executive of the Burnet Institute, admits to breaking his own COVID rule and contracting the virus. Thousands of Australians are facing a similar situation as COVID surges again.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »