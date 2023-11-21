Australian Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Pass Bill Authorising 'Unlawful' Use of Material

Prime minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton teamed up to pass a bill retrospectively authorising potentially “unlawful” use of material gathered in special investigations by Australia’s most secretive law enforcement agency.

The bill, which was introduced on Tuesday and passed the Senate on Friday, was cited by the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, as an example of bipartisan cooperation during fierce political arguments on the unrelated issue of releases from indefinite detention





