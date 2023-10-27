Australian politician’s speech at tobacco conference in September allegedly in breach of WHO treaty

The Northern Territory independent MP Kezia Purick, pictured here in 2015, who was the first Australian politician to speak at a tobacco-industry funded conference in a decade.The Northern Territory independent MP Kezia Purick, pictured here in 2015, who was the first Australian politician to speak at a tobacco-industry funded conference in a decade.It is the first time in more than a decade that a serving Australian politician has spoken at a tobacco industry-funded conference.
Since 2003, Australia has been a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), an international, evidence-based treaty which means the government must protect its policies from interference from the tobacco industry and its interests.
Among many clauses, the FCTC states that government consultation with the tobacco industry should be limited to measures needed for public officials or agencies to enact effective tobacco control; and that partnerships with the tobacco industry should be rejected. It applies to federal, state and territory governments. headtopics.com
Purick did not answer all of the questions, responding only that Guardian Australia’s “ … interest in an Independent member’s activities from a small jurisdiction is flattering”. The NT register of interests will next be tabled in March 2024, with the last update available online from March 2023.that in her attempt to create a new political party, Purick had “engaged in a series of acts, each of which was corrupt conduct, because each was serious breach of public trust”.
“There ought to be a consequence for those who openly give the bird to Australia’s obligations to an international treaty,” Chapman alleged. “Any politician attending would be in flagrant breach of Australia having signed and ratified the FCTC. headtopics.com