Australian policymakers criticized for relying on population growth instead of investment

Renowned macroeconomist Gerard Minack criticizes Australian policymakers for relying on population growth instead of increased investment to grow the economy. He argues that the chronic lack of investment in infrastructure relative to population growth has negatively impacted living standards and productivity. Minack suggests that Australia needs to devote about 6.6% of GDP to investment to maintain steady capital per person, but the current investment is less than half of that.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Renowned Bangladeshi Scientist Prof Saleemul Huq Passes AwayTributes pour in for Prof Saleemul Huq, a renowned Bangladeshi scientist and climate activist, who died at the age of 71. Huq was the director of the International Centre for Climate Change & Development (ICCCAD) and his death is considered an irreparable loss to Bangladesh and the world.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Lakes golf club suspended MST Financial stockbroker Gerard SaturMST Financial CEO Gerard Satur was suspended from The Lakes golf club for six months following an alleged incident at last year’s club championship.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Leading construction firm collapses, all 10 subsidiaries cease operationsRenowned Australian construction firm National Projects and Maintenance has collapsed and entered voluntary administration, with several of its sites being shut down across the country.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Why is this 10-year-old song the biggest Australian hit right now?Vance Joy’s Riptide has been the top Australian song on the ARIA charts for much of this year. But its success signals a bigger issue in Australian music.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Why is this 10-year-old song the biggest Australian hit right now?Vance Joy’s Riptide has been the top Australian song on the ARIA charts for much of this year. But its success signals a bigger issue in Australian music.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »