Australian pilot fighting extradition to US denied request to postpone proceedings

An Australian pilot fighting extradition to the US has had his last-minute attempt to postpone the proceedings rebuffed by a magistrate who said the former top gun had been “a bit irresponsible” with his money. Duggan will face a hearing on 24 May to determine if he is eligible for extradition to the US, where he is wanted on four charges relating to allegations he accepted payments to illegally train Chinese military pilots between 2010 and 2012.

Duggan was seeking a delay by arguing he needed more time to have Legal Aid consider an application to fund his defence, which he says he can no longer afford after the US blocked the sale of his family’s property, the only means of paying his future legal costs and an existing $800,000 bill with the Sydney criminal law firm Nyman Gibson Miralis. Duggan has retained top barrister Bret Walker SC to represent him at his extradition hearing

Australian Pilot Extradition US Charges Chinese Military Payments Defence Legal Aid Property Legal Costs Bill Barrister Hearing

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Potential and pressure for Australian F1 drivers in MelbourneOscar Piastri will join Daniel Ricciardo on the Melbourne grid this year, marking the first time since 2013 that two Australians have raced in the same grand prix.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

South Australian winemakers toasting new opportunities after China lifts tariffs: 'The phone really started exSouth Australian winemakers are toasting new opportunities after China lifted its tariff on Australian wine.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Qld’s home-school parents fight orders to teach Australian curriculumThe state government has been warned that increasing its rules for home-schooling could push the movement underground.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Australian Boxer Liam Wilson Training for WBO Super Featherweight World Title FightAustralia's Liam Wilson is preparing to fight Oscar Valdez for the WBO super featherweight world title. Discussions are underway to upgrade the bout to a world title fight or an interim championship bout.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »