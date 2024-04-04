Australian pilot fighting extradition to US denied request to postpone proceedings

An Australian pilot fighting extradition to the US has had his last-minute attempt to postpone the proceedings rebuffed by a magistrate who said the former top gun had been “a bit irresponsible” with his money. Duggan will face a hearing on 24 May to determine if he is eligible for extradition to the US, where he is wanted on four charges relating to allegations he accepted payments to illegally train Chinese military pilots between 2010 and 2012.
Duggan was seeking a delay by arguing he needed more time to have Legal Aid consider an application to fund his defence, which he says he can no longer afford after the US blocked the sale of his family’s property, the only means of paying his future legal costs and an existing $800,000 bill with the Sydney criminal law firm Nyman Gibson Miralis. Duggan has retained top barrister Bret Walker SC to represent him at his extradition hearing
