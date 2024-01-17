Australian Open: Storm Hunter gets motivation from coach to win second-round match

After her Australian Open second-round match against Laura Siegemund stretched to a third and deciding set, Storm Hunter was feeling a "bit flat". She had been up a service break in the second set after winning the first 6-4 and seemed headed for victory before her German opponent struck back to the level the match. But in Hunter's player's box inside John Cain Arena were the people who mattered to her most, including Australia's Billie Jean Cup coach Nicole Pratt.

And it was Pratt, who doubles as Hunter's personal coach, who offered a simple message to lift her charge off the canvas. "Pratty was like, 'You're an Aussie. Come on. Be tough, be tough … that's all you need to do. Just fight out there'," recounted Hunter. "She's seen how I perform in Billie Jean King Cup situations and how I thrive in that environment, so I think she was just trying to get me to be kind of in that environment out there





