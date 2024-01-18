Australian of the Year nominee divests shares in abattoir amid animal welfare concerns

Australian of the Year nominee Stephanie Trethewey divested shares in the abattoir she co-owned with her husband when 'issues around animal welfare were raised'. Ms Trethewey, who says she’s become the target of 'crazy vegans', had her name removed from the business’ website and a statement was added about media 'falsely naming someone as an owner'. The company says it's upgraded the facility, fired two workers and addressed biosecurity officers' concerns.

An investigation into the abattoir is ongoing





