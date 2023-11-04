Australian Musicians Release New Singles

The mists of Broken Hill’s spring rain, and the desert flowers that bloom with it, come to life on the Orbweavers’ dreamy, textural new song. It’s all about the details – Marita Dyson’s gentle vocals are complemented by a luscious blend of chorals, harp and strings, and the lyrics evoke great respect for the land while also communicating a personal story. This sumptuous single is the first taste of the Melbourne band’s upcoming album – their first since 2017.

–Bloc Party, Nilüfer Yanya, Kevin Abstract Metric, Beirut, Tennis, Real Estate, Girls – FRIDAY*, with his debut EP Darling, joins the long lineage of musicians with horrible SEO ranks. It’s a canny, amorphous take on the genres of the 2000s – emo, pop-punk, alternative – bolstered by an onslaught of era-specific references: a backing band called the Social Network; a track titled Radiohead; anComing more than four years after Jess Ribeiro’s last album, Love Hate, Summer of Love is a long way from that record’s suggestive, off-kilter indie rock. Don’t look for any of the connotations embedded in the title eithe

