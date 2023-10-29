Australian Minister Urges Businesses to Patch Critical Software Vulnerabilities

Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil is calling on businesses to immediately patch three major vulnerabilities thathave warned about for as long as four months and are leaving them open to cyberattacks.

Three critical bug alerts were sent out by the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre in June, July and August. However, the government says, and the ACSC is receiving reports weekly of incidents across all industries that could have been avoided if patches were installed.

“Businesses say sometimes that they feel powerless in the face of a deteriorating cyber environment. But we’re not. The vast majority of cyberattacks are completely preventable, if you take pretty straightforward steps. Regular patching is one of them.”Hackers will often take advantage of bugs in software, targeting flaws in unprotected and older systems to compromise networks and execute a much wider cyberattack. headtopics.com

In July, the ACSC published an alert for a zero-day vulnerability – one that was previously unknown to the software vendor – related to Citrix’s Netscaler products. The agency believes Australia has “significant exposure” and “exploitation could impact a large number of organisations”.

In coming weeks, Ms O’Neil is set to unveil the government’s new Cyber Security Strategy, aimed at making Australia the world’s most cyber-secure nation by 2030.

NSW minister urges public to call out ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards women after school coach’s deathExclusive: State’s domestic violence prevention minister says it’s ‘up to every single one of us’ to help prevent harm against women Read more ⮕

Australian Prime Minister Aims for 'No Surprises' Relationship with ChinaPrime Minister Anthony Albanese expresses his desire for a stable and open relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of honest dialogue and regular exchanges. He plans to visit China to further strengthen ties. Read more ⮕

Small businesses selling knitting, crochet supplies creating crafty communities as DIY boom continuesPauline Boyle became an independent yarn dyer by accident. When she couldn't find the wool she wanted in craft stores, she thought she'd 'just have a go' creating it herself. Read more ⮕

Former Australian prime ministers to release statement condemning HamasAll living former Australia n prime ministers are set to release a joint statement condemning Hamas and asserting Israel’s right to defend itself. The Daily Telegraph is reporting the seven former leaders have been in discussion about a letter that firmly blames the current fighting on Hamas. Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australia n baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕

– creepy Korean Australian horror series will leave you wanting moreAndrew Undi Lee’s hour-long anthology series comprises five short and unsettling stories that explore different aspects of the immigration experience Read more ⮕