Australian man injured in Taiwan earthquake feared for his life

An Australian man injured in the Taiwan earthquake has revealed he feared he was going to die when his high-rise apartment started to shake violently. At least nine people have been killed so far and close to 1,000 injured after a 7.2 magnitude quake struck on Wednesday about 8am (local time). It is understood some 127 people remain trapped in collapsed tunnels and on mountainous roads, after the tremor caused "hundreds" of landslides.

Search and rescue teams spent Wednesday night searching for survivors, while emergency personnel stabilised other buildings partially collapsed

