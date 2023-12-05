Australian Labor Party restricts offsets for habitat destruction

The Australian Labor Party has agreed to restrict its Nature Repair Market Bill, preventing farmers and mining firms from buying offsets for habitat destruction. The bill aims to encourage private investment and philanthropic funds for nature and wildlife protection. The Greens supported the bill, but only if it avoided 'greenwashed habitat destruction'. Labor also accepted demands to expand the 'water trigger' from coal seam gas projects to all future fracking projects.





Australian Voters Concerned About Cost of Living and Cut Support for LaborMore than half the electorate sees the cost of living as the crucial policy test for Labor. Core support for Labor has fallen from 37 to 35 per cent over the past month, while the Coalition has slipped from 31 to 30 per cent. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton trails Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister by 27 to 40 per cent, but has gained ground. Australians are bracing for rampant price hikes and falling real wages despite a federal government pledge to ease the cost of living, with voters cutting their support for Labor as they shelve their hopes for higher living standards.

Labor Declares Victory in Mulgrave Byelection Despite Swing Against PartyLabor has declared victory in Saturday’s byelection in the seat of Mulgrave to replace former premier Daniel Andrews, despite a 10 per cent swing against the party. Premier Jacinta Allan conceded byelections were challenging for governments, particularly to replace a longstanding leader. Opposition Leader John Pesutto said it was clear the Liberal Party would come in second after improving its primary vote.

Australian politicians celebrate at end-of-year Christmas partyA look back at a Christmas party held by the Labor government in 2009, where cabinet ministers celebrated their political success.

Labor ‘protecting their friends’ at the ABC with push to regulate smart devicesNew South Wales Liberal Party President Jason Falinski has blasted Labor for “protecting their friends” at the ABC through the government’s plans to regulate Australian smart TVs.

