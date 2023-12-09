Australian households taking control of power bills with clean energy transition

Yvonne Parker remembers having to sleep outside in the front yard of her housing commission home as a child when the temperature inside reached 50 degrees Celsius in summer. This memory of living in a 'terrible' uninsulated brick and concrete house inspired her, decades later, to create an energy-efficient home on Victoria's picturesque coastline that's cool in summer, warm in winter and, importantly, immune from rising power prices.

The retired social scientist and her daughter spent about $10,400 out of their own pocket and took advantage of $6,500 worth of state government subsidies to install solar panels, a battery, an inverter and heat pump – an investment they predict will take about six years to recoup. Their power bill is now sitting at around $80 a month, which Ms Parker reckons 'is pretty hard to match'. As prices climb, Australians are taking control of their power bills: more than 3.4 million households and businesses have rooftop solar and about 185,000 of them are backed by batteries





