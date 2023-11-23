Australian Gymnast Georgia Godwin's Move on Uneven Bars Ratified as Official Skill

Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin has had a move on the uneven bars ratified as an official points-scoring skill. An off-the-cuff suggestion on social media inspired Georgia Godwin to devise and execute a complex never-seen-before move. The notification popped up in the Instagram account of Georgia Godwin, Australia’s best gymnast.

The comment from a follower midway through last year, on a video of her completing the difficult “Weiler” move on the uneven bars, made her think – why not add an extra rotation? That thought, and hundreds of hours in the gym, has led the Queensland athlete to a place in the official rule book of world gymnastics. The “Godwin” was ratified this week, meaning it is now an official building block for routines on the uneven bar. Judges will mark it, and other gymnasts will aspire to it. “It was just an off-the-cuff comment on one of her posts, that we had a bit of a laugh at,” says Godwin’s coach, Josh Fabian





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Italy to create asylum seeker centres in Albania, Georgia Meloni saysNeighbouring country would house up to 3,000 people rescued at sea by Italian boats, with some exceptions for vulnerable groups

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Energy Council Supports Expanded Capacity Investment SchemeThe Australian Energy Council has given tentative support to the Albanese government's expanded Capacity Investment Scheme, stating that it could help accelerate the deployment of renewables and storage. However, the council also warned of potential market distortions and called for industry consultation.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Criticism Surrounds Australian Children's Show 'Bluey'The new Australian children's show 'Bluey' has faced criticism for its animation style and color palette. The show's attempt to imitate Disney has been deemed laughable by some critics.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Chinese warship's sonar likely to have caused harm to Australian diversA defence analyst has detailed the extent of damage likely to have been inflicted on unprotected Australian naval divers exposed to deepwater sonar from a Chinese warship last week, saying China 'knew exactly' of the potential harm.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian Deputy Prime Minister's Taxpayer-Funded Trip to Cricket World CupDeputy Prime Minister Richard Marles took a taxpayer-funded flight to watch the Cricket World Cup in India. His expenses for flights have totalled nearly $3.6 million this year. The cost of the cricket trip is not disclosed due to 'security grounds'.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »