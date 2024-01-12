Australian Grocery Prices Cause Frustration as Farmers Struggle

Stroll into your local Coles and you’ll find lamb cutlets at $29 a kilo. If Woolworths is your preference, you’ll fork out $34 a kilo. For livestock producer and National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke, these numbers don’t add up as he’s sold lamb at the sale yard for less than $4 a kilo in some instances.“If prices are reflective of what farmers get, the price should reduce. Consumers should benefit from that,” Jochinke added.

“Why’s there no fluctuation? How are they doing pricing?” The grocery checkout bill has become one of the most contested issues shaping Australian politics this year. After two years of cost-of-living pressures – sparked by pandemic-induced supply chain knots and Russia’s war on Ukraine – led to higher inflation, Australians have watched their interest rates, mortgages, rent and grocery prices climb, with mounting frustratio





