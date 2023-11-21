Australian Government's Plan to Boost EV Imports Delayed

The Australian government's plan to introduce a fuel efficiency standard to encourage the importation of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to be delayed due to concerns about lack of community support and complexity. The standard would penalize importers for selling internal combustion engines (ICEs) and promote the shipment of EVs and low-emissions vehicles.

The increase in EV sales in Australia this year and the potential price hike of popular medium-sized cars, SUVs, and utes are also factors affecting the decision. The opposition party had committed to introducing a similar standard but the timetable may be revised





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Gobsmacking’: Marcia Langton criticises NT government for rejecting plan for family violence funding boostLandmark coronial inquest deaths of four Aboriginal women reveals NT government rejected internal proposals for $180m to tackle domestic violence

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Wall Street Rally Expected to Boost Australian StocksA rally on Wall Street is likely to send Australian stocks higher, while oil prices eased on the lessening of fears about the Israel-Gaza war disrupting supply from the region.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

The race to preserve wild macadamia trees receives a boost through new recovery planA plan of action is adopted to help save the world's only wild macadamia plants from extinction.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »

Retirees flock to government’s reverse mortgage scheme to boost incomeMore retirees are accessing a government reverse mortgage to tap the equity they have in their homes.

Source: smh - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

Labor government to artificially boost ABC, SBS on smart TVsThe ABC and SBS could soon be boosted ahead of many Australian commercial media outlets on smart TVs, including through manipulated search results for news stories, as the Labor party prepares to introduce 'prominence' legislation.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 6. / 77,616 Read more »

Lethal firepower boost proposed for navy's $45 billion warships as government considers naval reviewAhead of 'hard decisions' around the future shape of Australia's navy, the government considers a proposal to dramatically boost the firepower of Australia's warships.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »