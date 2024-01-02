Australian government discussed sending Iraqi refugees back during Iraq war

Just months after joining the invasion of Iraq, and with the country descending into full-blown chaos, the Howard government discussed how refugees created by the conflict could be sent back "voluntarily or involuntarily". The revelation is one of a number from the 2003 cabinet papers, released after 20 years, giving limited insight into the motivations of former prime minister John Howard as he took Australia to war.

But the defence minister at the time, Robert Hill, has conceded there was little reason to be optimistic about a stable Iraqi government capable of processing the return of refugees in the short or medium term. The papers' release has been criticised for keeping key details about Howard's decision-making process under seal, because he operated mainly through the secretive National Security Committee, which has not published any of its deliberation





