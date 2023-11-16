Australian Government Considers Protecting Whistleblowers for Gathering Evidence

Attorney general Mark Dreyfus’ consultation paper says whistleblowers shouldn’t conduct their own investigations but added safeguards could be considered for certain cases. Federal attorney general releases new consultation paper as the government moves toward releasing a second stage of public interest disclosure reforms.

The federal government will consider whether whistleblowers should be protected for gathering evidence before disclosing possible wrongdoing, amid criticisms existing laws are not doing enough. The need for a standalone whistleblower protection authority, and a financial reward system for those coming forward, are also issues up for consideration shortly before Christmas. On the issue on Thursday as the government moves toward releasing a second stage of reforms to improve public sector whistleblowing protections

