Australian government considers moratorium on new colleges to cut migration

A moratorium on new colleges is one of a raft of proposals under consideration as the federal government looks to use a crackdown on student visas to cut migration. Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor said the government was also looking at measures that could stop the exploitation of vulnerable students. One option is to beef up the regulator to help weed out unscrupulous providers already in the vocational education and training system.

“My priority is to remove current dodgy, bottom-feeding training providers from the VET sector and to stop new such ones entering,” O’Connor said, adding the sector had ballooned to more than 4000 providers under the previous government. “The Albanese government makes no apology for going after substandard providers rorting the system, especially those targeting vulnerable international students.” Reducing the intake of international students is central to the government’s plan to halve net overseas migration by June 202





