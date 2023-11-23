Australian government assures security checks for Palestinians granted visas

The federal government has stressed Palestinians granted Australian visas have undergone all standard security checks, with the foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, rebuffing fears raised by the opposition that the cohort carried a terrorism risk.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said the 1,793 visas issued to Israeli citizens and 860 to Palestinians since 7 October were “temporary” and only a very small number of people with Australian papers have actually been able to leave Gaza, let alone travel to Australia. But the government has declined to reveal what type of visas have been issued, or whether they are part of a special intake on top of normal migration programs





