Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israeli PM to Change Course in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course in Gaza, as she reiterated calls for Israel to take “full accountability” for the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom. Netanyahu admitted that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen in Gaza on Tuesday, including 43-year-old Frankcom. “Unless Israel, Mr Netanyahu, changes his course of action, Israel will continue to lose support.

We say to Mr Netanyahu, you must change course,” Wong said on ABC News. Wong said she was aware of reports the charity had followed the correct procedures, such as marking its vehicles and sharing its coordinates with the Israeli Defence Force. “It raises an even greater question how it’s possible something as outrageous as this should have occurred. It’s not acceptable,” she said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israeli PM to Change Course in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course in Gaza and take responsibility for the death of an Australian aid worker. Wong expressed her concerns after Netanyahu admitted that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people, including the aid worker, in Gaza. Wong emphasized the need for Israel to change its actions to avoid losing support.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israeli PM to Change Course in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course in Gaza and take responsibility for the death of an Australian aid worker. Wong expressed her concerns after Netanyahu admitted that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people, including the aid worker, in Gaza. Wong emphasized the need for Israel to change its actions to avoid losing support.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israeli PM to Change Course in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course in Gaza and take responsibility for the death of an Australian aid worker. Wong expressed her concerns after Netanyahu admitted that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people, including the aid worker, in Gaza. Wong emphasized the need for Israel to change its actions to avoid losing support.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israeli PM to Change Course in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course in Gaza and take responsibility for the death of an Australian aid worker. Wong expressed her concerns after Netanyahu admitted that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people, including the aid worker, in Gaza. Wong emphasized the need for Israel to change its actions to avoid losing support.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Foreign Minister Expresses Outrage at Death of Aid Worker in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong has expressed outrage at the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom to Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Frankcom was killed in an airstrike in central Gaza while working for non-profit World Central Kitchen. Wong condemned the strike and demanded full accountability from Israel.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Penny Wong wedding: Australian foreign minister weds long-time partner Sophie Allouache in ‘special day’Couple married in Adelaide after nearly two decades together, with prime minister Anthony Albanese in attendance

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »