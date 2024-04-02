Australian Foreign Minister Urges Israeli PM to Change Course in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course in Gaza, as she reiterated calls for Israel to take “full accountability” for the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom. Netanyahu admitted that an Israeli airstrike killed seven people working for the aid charity World Central Kitchen in Gaza on Tuesday, including 43-year-old Frankcom. “Unless Israel, Mr Netanyahu, changes his course of action, Israel will continue to lose support.

We say to Mr Netanyahu, you must change course,” Wong said on ABC News Breakfast. Wong said she was aware of reports the charity had followed the correct procedures, such as marking its vehicles and sharing its coordinates with the Israeli Defence Force. “It raises an even greater question how it’s possible something as outrageous as this should have occurred. It’s not acceptable,” she sai

