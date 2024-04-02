Australian Foreign Minister Expresses Outrage at Death of Aid Worker in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed outrage at the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom to Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Frankcom was killed in an airstrike in central Gaza while working for World Central Kitchen.

Wong condemned the strike and demanded full accountability from Israel.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign Minister warns Israel of losing support from alliesForeign Minister Penny Wong warns Israel of losing support from traditional allies if it proceeds with further ground attacks in Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden also criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war against Hamas. Wong calls for an immediate ceasefire and expresses concern for the loss of innocent lives.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australia’s foreign minister warns Israel will continue to lose support unless it ‘changes course’Penny Wong says ‘the world is horrified’ at the loss of innocent civilian lives and the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Penny Wong wedding: Australian foreign minister weds long-time partner Sophie Allouache in ‘special day’Couple married in Adelaide after nearly two decades together, with prime minister Anthony Albanese in attendance

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi: Australian business leaders will stress the need for predictability from BeijingChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a lunch with CEOs and think-tank chiefs as part of his visit to Australia.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Afternoon Update: Keating defends Wang Yi meeting; NT police mock certificates revealed; and teaching kids a life lessonFormer prime minister stands by plans to meet with China’s foreign minister

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Labor’s homegrown foreign policy storms ambush WongNo other Australian foreign minister has had to deal with a former prime minister - and reforming Labor legend no less - publicly second-guessing the government of the day’s foreign policy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »