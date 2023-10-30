Australian farmers praise govt for not signing trade deal with EU

National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke has discussed why it's a good thing that the recent trade negotiations collapsed between Australia and the European Union.

Mr Jochinke said the Albanese government walked away from a deal earlier this year which had “sub-optimal” and “non-commercial” returns for Australian farmers. “We praised the Albanese government for doing that – Minister Farrell and Minister Watt – for making sure that they looked after Australian farmers,” he told Sky News Australia.

"All we've seen is a re-engagement of those negotiations that was just recently held in Japan, and the offer on the table was not significantly improved at all. "This means that we had no more access for beef, sugar, cotton and even dairy than what we are originally working under."

Mr Jochinke said farmers are asking the government for a deal “equivalent” to what the EU has with New Zealand, Canada and South America.

