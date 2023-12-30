Australian Family Becomes Nomadic to Escape Rising Cost of Living

Clocking 15-hour days at work, father-of-two Jimmy Mitchell recalls the rare occasions when he saw his kids awake. He worked long hours to keep food on the table, pay rent and bills. But as the cost of living increased, the dad hit boiling point. So he sold everything, packed up and left Australia - indefinitely. Along with his wife Pauline and their children Liam, 9, and Riley, 7, the West Australian family now lives out of a handful of suitcases.

For the past six months, the family has been country-hopping with Jimmy claiming their nomadic lifestyle is cheaper than setting roots in Australia. “I was working more and more just to keep the lights on,” Jimmy tells 7Life of how his family struggled with the rising cost of living. “I was forever chasing the Australian dream but I realised one day that it would never be possible.” The family spent the last few months of 2023 travelling around southeast Asia and has big plans to tackle Hawaii and even Japan next yea





