Australian Experts Advise Investors to Ride Bitcoin Volatility for Long-Term Gains

Already a subscriber?Leading Australian digital asset managers say investors should look through the volatility hitting cryptocurrency markets and instead seek out tokens with track records if they wish to capitalise on the rocketing returns the asset class has become known for.

However, after breaching $US70,000 in March, propelled in part by a flood of institutional investment following the approval of the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US in February, the cryptocurrency has struggled to gain further ground. But Mr Galvin said he would not be attempting to make money off the outcome, other than to “buy on weakness”.

Technology Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Investment Volatility DACM

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority: Bank investors face $1b franking credit hitHundreds of thousands of bank investors stand to lose tax credits under the prudential regulator’s plan to phase out hybrid securities.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian chef Maggie Beer in hospital after fall at South Australian homeIn a statement on social media on Sunday night, her family said she suffered minor bone fractures and related injuries.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian house prices: All sectors of the Australian economy are being hit by housingAustralia’s housing woes are causing policymakers, investors and households to make decisions they might not ordinarily make. But to fix it, we need to escape a vicious cycle.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »