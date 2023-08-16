Australian expert confident all trapped workers will be rescued from collapsed tunnel in India

The Australian expert at the forefront of an operation to save 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India says rescue missions don't "get much harder". Australian Professor Arnold Dix says he is confident all the trapped men will be brought out alive. Teams drilling an escape route have made their way through about half of the estimated 60 metres to reach the men, according to an Indian official.

"Because we are up in the Himalayas, and the Himalayas are technically a very fresh mountain range, which means they're falling apart," Arnold Dix, a professor of engineering and the president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, told the ABC's The World program. "That means when you put a tunnel through, you've constantly got this risk that there's going to be a collapse and so as engineers you're fighting that risk." Rescuers, including Professor Dix, have been battling to pull out the men stuck in the 4.5-kilometre tunnel in the mountainous Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on November 1





