Australian Energy Council Supports Expanded Capacity Investment Scheme

The Australian Energy Council has tentatively supported the Albanese government's expanded Capacity Investment Scheme, stating that it could help accelerate the deployment of renewables and storage. However, the council also warned that the scheme could distort the market and called for industry consultation to ensure its effectiveness.





