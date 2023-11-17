Australian Economic Landscape Faces Bleak Outlook

According to a comprehensive analysis of recent developments by Waleed Aly, the Australian economic landscape is facing a bleak outlook. Aly pointed to ANZ’s chief executive’s assertion that home loans have become “the preserve of the rich,” underscoring the soaring costs of property ownership. Renting has become less affordable than ever in every state and territory, further compounding the economic strain on citizens.

The rising interest rates are to blame and a consequence of “stubbornly high” inflation, creating a domino effect that transcends economic realms

