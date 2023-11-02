Australian Defence Force taking on non-combat role in the Middle East

Aircraft and personnel have been deployed to the Middle East to ensure the security of Australians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to USSC foreign policy and defence director Professor Peter Dean.

“So this is a non-combat role for the Australian Defence Force,” Professor Dean told Sky News Australia. Two Hercules transport aircraft and a C-17A Globemaster heavy transport aircraft have been deployed to the region.

Professor Dean said the prepositioning is designed to evacuate Australians when needed amid the uncertain circumstances.

