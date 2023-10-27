Australian cybersecurity: Inside the secret Accenture team trying to hack the banks

In June, Jason Ford received a call from the Australian Federal Police. They wanted to know why his credit card had been used to send packages to an Australian bank. The lender’s security team had called the authorities when they discovered this was an attempt to break into its computer systems.

Mimicking a technique used by the notorious criminal hacking group FIN7, Ford had preprogrammed a microcontroller inside the thumb drive that was designed to trick the bank’s computers into thinking it was a keyboard. This would bypass the USB storage blocking controls.

It was the bank's IT security team that ended up inserting the drive into an isolated "sandbox" system, after being called in by the mailroom manager. For a moment, Ford thought he'd been successful infecting the bank's machines, as his server was pinged by the device. But he knew he'd been thwarted a few days later, when he answered his mobile phone – and heard the police officer demanding to know what the heck was going on.

Accenture has been accredited by the Council of Financial Regulators – the peak finance sector regulatory group comprising the Reserve Bank, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and Treasury – to hack banks as part of CORIE. This stands for Cyber Operational Resilience Intelligence-led Exercises.

The malware-infected thumb drive replicating the keyboard sent to the Australian bank (which he refuses to disclose citing client confidentiality) was a technique deployed by FIN7.magazine has described this group, which includes Russians and Ukrainians, as "one of the most sophisticated, and aggressive, financially motivated hacking organisations in the world".Between 2015 and 2018, FIN7 stole data for more than 16 million payment cards in the United States; many were sold on the dark web.

