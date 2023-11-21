Australian cricket team celebrates World Cup victory without champagne showers

On Monday morning, the Australian cricket team celebrated their victory in the ICC World Cup. However, the trophy presentation ceremony did not include the traditional champagne showers due to alcohol restrictions in the state. Captain Pat Cummins held the trophy aloft, but the celebrations were relatively low-key. Foreigners are only allowed to consume alcohol in the state with a special permit.





