Australian cricket great Michael Bevan quits coaching consulting gig for New South Wales before he starts

The 53-year-old, and fellow Australia white-ball great Shane Watson, were announced as consultants to coach Greg Shipperd, who himself was rushed into the top job midway through last summer after the axing of Phil Jaques. Bevan was supposed to be acting as a batting coach, while Watson, who has been commentating in India during the World Cup, was given the role of mentoring and mindset coaching for players. During a 50-over career for Australia spanning 10 years, Bevan averaged 53.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussie cricket legend quits job before it startsAustralian cricket great Michael Bevan says he hasn’t coached the struggling NSW cricket team despite his services being trumpeted on the eve of the season.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: World blows up over Novak Djokovic’s shock appearance at Ballon d’Or awards7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Crime expert suggests Lilie James’ killer wanted her father to find her body after text message7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Residents of Wallangarra on QLD-NSW border told to shelter to survive as bushfire approaches7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Paul Thijssen’s family won’t repatriate body following murder of Lilie James7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Services Australia hits pause on Centrelink debt repayments for 86,000 people7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕