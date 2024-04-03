Australian Couple Left Stranded in Africa Speak Out About Traumatic Experience

An Australian couple who were among eight passengers left stranded on an African island have spoken out about the horror experience. Doug and Violeta Sanders were on a private tour when they missed the call to re-board a Norwegian cruise ship, which was docked at São Tomé and Príncipe off the coast of Gabon last Wednesday. The couple were refused to re-board Norwegian Dawn due to missing their scheduled departure time, and were among the eight passengers left behind as a result.

The group included a pregnant woman, a person suffering from a heart condition, a paraplegic and an elderly woman who recently visited hospital. Doug and Violeta Sanders spoke to Sunrise about the traumatic experience after missing the call to re-board a Norwegian Cruise shi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aussie couple stranded in Africa after Norwegian cruise ship left them behindAn Australian couple are among a handful of stragglers stranded in Africa after their Norwegian cruise ship left them behind.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Aussie couple left stranded by cruise shipTwo Australians are among a group of eight people who have accused a major cruise line of abandoning them on an African island without returning their credit cards or medications.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Aussie passengers speak out after Norwegian Cruise Lines left them stranded on African island7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Dozens of campers left stranded after popular spot hit by flash flooding in Queensland7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Concerns over how Palestinians left Gaza sparked Australian visa cancellationsThe visa cancellations came while several Palestinians were in transit to reunite with their families.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

‘It’s crazy’: Desperate Gazans left in despair after Australian visas cancelled midairWhen Palestinian mother Cassandra was granted an Australian visa she felt a surge of hope. While en route to Australia, she was told to turn around.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »