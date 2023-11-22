Australian consumers find ways to save on insurance and energy bills

He knew he had to have a chat to his insurer. “I got every excuse under the sun about why it had gone up so much, even though I never made a claim,” he says. Schatzel had been with the insurer for 15 years, and the new rate was with a 12.5 per cent loyalty discount already applied. When he pushed them, they thanked him for his loyalty but wouldn’t budge. Gold Coast-based Schatzel jumped online and spent about 20 minutes finding a better deal.

He’ll spend about $550 less on car insurance this year. “That’s nothing to sneeze at,” he says. On a roll, Schatzel’s next stop was the federal government’s Energy Made Easy website, where he spent a few minutes finding a plan that is about $120 a year cheaper. Those between 40 and 69 are spending more, albeit at a slower rate than inflation, now sitting at 5.2 per cent. It means almost every group is making cuts to discretionary spending, while those between 25 and 29 are cutting their essential spending too





