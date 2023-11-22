Australian company offered $9 million to African middleman in battle for lithium deposit

An Australian company offered to pay up to $US6 million ($9 million) to a middleman as part of a plan to win backing from an African spymaster, president, first lady and other high-ranking foreign officials in a fierce battle with Chinese interests over one of the world’s biggest lithium deposits. The backroom efforts of ASX-listed AVZ Minerals to secure the support in the notoriously corrupt Democratic Republic of Congo are detailed in confidential company files obtained by this masthead.

In one company briefing, AVZ chief executive Nigel Ferguson highlighted the influence of the middleman, Marius Mihigo, by stating it was “expected” he would become the DRC’s prime minister “at some stage”. In another file, Ferguson defended wiring Mihigo an urgent $US1 million upfront payment without board approval by explaining how Mihigo could impose “his will” on unnamed Congolese figures involved in the Australian company’s fight to win the rights to mine lithium at the highly prospective Manono tenemen





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian winemakers ready to rekindle ties with Chinese customersThe Australian wine industry has received its clearest signal yet that it is one step closer to resuming regular trade with what was once its largest market.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Extradition hearing for Australian accused of training Chinese pilots delayed for secret documents bidDaniel Duggan’s lawyer seeks classified government material to prove US request is politically motivated

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Winemakers Hopeful as Chinese Tariffs Review AnnouncedAustralian winemakers are hopeful as a review into wine tariffs that punished them is announced, potentially signaling an end to Chinese tariffs on Australian wines. However, a sales recovery to the mainland may take longer than expected.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister to Hold Talks with Chinese President and PremierThe Australian Prime Minister is set to visit China for talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, marking the first visit from an Australian leader in seven years. The visit is seen as a positive step for the two nations after a period of strained diplomatic relations.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Anthony Albanese China: Between Chinese grandeur and Australian pragmatismPaul Keating may have been the first Australian PM to visit China “and remain level-headed throughout”. Anthony Albanese will crave a similar tick of approval.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Navy Divers Injured by Chinese Warship's Sonar PulsesAustralian navy divers sustain minor injuries suspected to be caused by sonar pulses from a Chinese warship. Defence Minister Richard Marles describes the incident as unsafe and unprofessional.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »