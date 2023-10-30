Australian Company Develops Collagen Velcro to Repair Severed Nerves

An Australian regenerative medicine company is preparing for a major expansion in the US with a unique “collagen Velcro” sourced from high-quality pigs that repairs severed nerves.

“We have this incredible island country with these incredible biological borders, we’ve got these really clean herds and as a result of that, the collagen that we extract from those animals is of the highest quality.”

The company on Monday announced the University of Western Australia had agreed to exchange its royalty entitlement to Orthocell for equity in the form of 2.36 million shares (1.19 per cent).Former Australian of the year and leading plastic surgeon Dr Fiona Wood has also been added to the board as the company bolsters its credentials ahead of a global push. headtopics.com

“Some products that help us live longer are amazing, but they actually increase the cost of health – so humanity wins because you and I live longer – but economically, it becomes really hard for governments to fund some of the ongoing products,” he said.

Dr Wood, who gained global recognition for the development of spray-on skin used to treat victims of the 2002 terrorist bombings in Bali, said the Orthocell technology provided an opportunity for improvement on what was currently available. headtopics.com

